Reviewing The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX)’s and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS)’s results

As Department Stores businesses, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The TJX Companies Inc. 53 1.69 N/A 2.43 22.42 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. 2 0.06 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The TJX Companies Inc. and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The TJX Companies Inc. and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The TJX Companies Inc. 0.00% 58.9% 18.5% Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. 0.00% -42.3% -14.4%

Risk and Volatility

The TJX Companies Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The TJX Companies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The TJX Companies Inc. and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The TJX Companies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The TJX Companies Inc. has a 5.98% upside potential and an average price target of $59.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of The TJX Companies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The TJX Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The TJX Companies Inc. -0.8% 3.02% 1.15% 11.57% 12.76% 21.95% Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. -1.75% 0.8% 13.96% 20.48% 15% 18.78%

For the past year The TJX Companies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The TJX Companies Inc. beats Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise. It operates stores under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, HomeSense, T.K. Maxx, and Sierra Trading Post names, as well as operates e-commerce sites tjmaxx.com, tkmaxx.com, and sierratradingpost.com. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated a total of 3,812 stores in 9 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, as well as through three e-commerce sites. The TJX Companies, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.