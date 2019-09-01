Reviewing The Timken Company (TKR)’s and RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s results

As Machine Tools & Accessories businesses, The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) and RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Timken Company 46 0.81 N/A 4.04 11.31 RBC Bearings Incorporated 146 5.46 N/A 4.26 38.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. RBC Bearings Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Timken Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. The Timken Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than RBC Bearings Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Timken Company 0.00% 19.9% 7.3% RBC Bearings Incorporated 0.00% 11.4% 9%

Risk and Volatility

The Timken Company’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. RBC Bearings Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Timken Company. Its rival RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 1.9 respectively. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Timken Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Timken Company and RBC Bearings Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Timken Company 0 1 1 2.50 RBC Bearings Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The Timken Company has a 36.88% upside potential and an average price target of $55.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Timken Company and RBC Bearings Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78% and 99.9%. Insiders owned 1.6% of The Timken Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of RBC Bearings Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Timken Company -8.58% -10.72% -11.74% 5.01% -0.63% 22.48% RBC Bearings Incorporated -0.9% -3.76% 17.64% 17.3% 14.67% 24.1%

For the past year The Timken Company has weaker performance than RBC Bearings Incorporated

Summary

RBC Bearings Incorporated beats The Timken Company on 10 of the 11 factors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives. It also provides power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft, which comprise bearings, helicopter transmission systems, rotor-head assemblies, turbine engine components, gears, and housings. This segment sells it parts through a network of authorized automotive and heavy-truck distributors to individual end users, equipment owners, operators, and maintenance shops. The Process Industries segment supplies industrial bearings and assemblies; power transmission components, including gears and gearboxes; and couplings, seals, lubricants, chains, belts, and related products and services to OEMs and end-users in various industries. It also supports aftermarket sales and service needs through its network of authorized industrial distributors; and offers repair and service for bearings and gearboxes, as well as electric motor rewind, repair, and services to end users. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment. The Roller Bearings segment provides heavy duty needle roller bearings with inner rings, tapered roller bearings, track rollers, and aircraft roller bearings, which are anti-friction bearings that use rollers instead of balls. The Ball Bearings segment specializes in high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and commercial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high speed applications. The Engineered Products segment offers engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circular or rod. It serves the construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, semiconductor machinery, and other general industrial markets. The company offers its products through direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. RBC Bearings Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.