Reviewing The Timken Company (TKR)’s and Its Rivals results

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) is a company in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Timken Company has 78% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.88% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand The Timken Company has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The Timken Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Timken Company 0.00% 19.90% 7.30% Industry Average 10.22% 13.33% 7.75%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Timken Company and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Timken Company N/A 46 11.31 Industry Average 261.30M 2.56B 21.87

The Timken Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Timken Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Timken Company 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.75 2.48

The Timken Company presently has an average target price of $55, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. The peers have a potential upside of -1.14%. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Timken Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Timken Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Timken Company -8.58% -10.72% -11.74% 5.01% -0.63% 22.48% Industry Average 9.48% 0.24% 17.64% 11.99% 8.22% 17.96%

For the past year The Timken Company was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Timken Company has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, The Timken Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.43 and has 2.06 Quick Ratio. The Timken Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Timken Company.

Risk and Volatility

The Timken Company is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.73. Competitively, The Timken Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.40 which is 39.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Timken Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Timken Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives. It also provides power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft, which comprise bearings, helicopter transmission systems, rotor-head assemblies, turbine engine components, gears, and housings. This segment sells it parts through a network of authorized automotive and heavy-truck distributors to individual end users, equipment owners, operators, and maintenance shops. The Process Industries segment supplies industrial bearings and assemblies; power transmission components, including gears and gearboxes; and couplings, seals, lubricants, chains, belts, and related products and services to OEMs and end-users in various industries. It also supports aftermarket sales and service needs through its network of authorized industrial distributors; and offers repair and service for bearings and gearboxes, as well as electric motor rewind, repair, and services to end users. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.