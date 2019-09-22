Reviewing The Timken Company (TKR)’s and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)’s results

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR), both competing one another are Machine Tools & Accessories companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Timken Company 46 0.89 N/A 4.04 11.31 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 28 0.75 N/A 1.64 15.84

Table 1 highlights The Timken Company and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Timken Company. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Timken Company’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Timken Company 0.00% 19.9% 7.3% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0.00% 5.3% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

The Timken Company has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 0.12 beta and it is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Timken Company is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Timken Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Timken Company and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Timken Company 0 1 1 2.50 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0 0 0 0.00

The Timken Company has a 24.41% upside potential and an average target price of $55.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Timken Company and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 22.7% respectively. About 1.6% of The Timken Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Timken Company -8.58% -10.72% -11.74% 5.01% -0.63% 22.48% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. -1.33% -9.06% -8.99% -16.36% -16.98% -16.91%

For the past year The Timken Company has 22.48% stronger performance while Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has -16.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Timken Company beats Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives. It also provides power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft, which comprise bearings, helicopter transmission systems, rotor-head assemblies, turbine engine components, gears, and housings. This segment sells it parts through a network of authorized automotive and heavy-truck distributors to individual end users, equipment owners, operators, and maintenance shops. The Process Industries segment supplies industrial bearings and assemblies; power transmission components, including gears and gearboxes; and couplings, seals, lubricants, chains, belts, and related products and services to OEMs and end-users in various industries. It also supports aftermarket sales and service needs through its network of authorized industrial distributors; and offers repair and service for bearings and gearboxes, as well as electric motor rewind, repair, and services to end users. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools. It sells its products to various customers, including automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.