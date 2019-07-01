Reviewing The St. Joe Company (JOE)’s and The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Real Estate Development industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company 16 9.91 N/A 0.52 33.12 The Howard Hughes Corporation 107 4.37 N/A 2.02 53.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The St. Joe Company and The Howard Hughes Corporation. The Howard Hughes Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than The St. Joe Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The St. Joe Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Howard Hughes Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8% The Howard Hughes Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that The St. Joe Company is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The Howard Hughes Corporation’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The St. Joe Company and The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The St. Joe Company 0 0 0 0.00 The Howard Hughes Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively The Howard Hughes Corporation has a consensus price target of $163, with potential upside of 28.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The St. Joe Company and The Howard Hughes Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 85.9%. Insiders owned 2.82% of The St. Joe Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of The Howard Hughes Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 0.18% -4.53% 7.28% 12.14% -4.79% 29.76% The Howard Hughes Corporation 3.12% -4.22% -3.39% -2.27% -17.76% 10.93%

For the past year The St. Joe Company has stronger performance than The Howard Hughes Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Howard Hughes Corporation beats The St. Joe Company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. It sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes to home builders; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, resort, high density residential projects, services, and other for-profit activities, as well as parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. This segment owns approximately 12,000 acres of land. The Operating Assets segment owns 13 retail and 24office properties, 6 multi-family buildings, 4 hospitality properties, and 7 other operating assets and investments. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.