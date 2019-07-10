Reviewing The St. Joe Company (JOE)’s and Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)’s results

Since The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) are part of the Real Estate Development industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company 16 10.19 N/A 0.52 33.12 Texas Pacific Land Trust 746 14.22 N/A 26.93 31.28

In table 1 we can see The St. Joe Company and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Texas Pacific Land Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The St. Joe Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The St. Joe Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Pacific Land Trust, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The St. Joe Company and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8% Texas Pacific Land Trust 0.00% 97.7% 84.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.95 beta means The St. Joe Company’s volatility is 5.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of The St. Joe Company shares and 40.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares. About 2.82% of The St. Joe Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Texas Pacific Land Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 0.18% -4.53% 7.28% 12.14% -4.79% 29.76% Texas Pacific Land Trust 5.43% -5.79% 16.9% 29.36% 36.68% 56.44%

For the past year The St. Joe Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats on 8 of the 9 factors The St. Joe Company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.