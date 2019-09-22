Reviewing The St. Joe Company (JOE)’s and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The two are both Real Estate Development companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company 17 11.03 N/A 0.52 37.29 Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 24 2.75 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The St. Joe Company and Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8% Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

The St. Joe Company has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The St. Joe Company and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.1% and 80.5%. 0.1% are The St. Joe Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 4.45% 9.82% 10.26% 25.51% 10.57% 46.09% Alexander & Baldwin Inc. -0.3% 2.93% -0.55% 3.75% -0.21% 27.91%

For the past year The St. Joe Company was more bullish than Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The St. Joe Company beats Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees. It operates 15 retail centers; 7 industrial assets; 7 office properties; and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii. The Land Operations segment includes planning, zoning, financing, constructing, purchasing, managing, selling, and investing in real property; leasing agricultural land; renewable energy activities, including investments in hydroelectric and solar facilities, and power purchase agreements; and diversified agribusiness. The Materials and Construction segment performs asphalt paving as prime contractor and subcontractor; imports and sells liquid asphalt; mines, processes, and sells basalt aggregate; produces and sells asphaltic and ready-mix concrete; sells various construction and traffic-control-related products; and manufactures and sells precast concrete products. The company was formerly known as A & B II, Inc. and changed its name to Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. in June 2012. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.