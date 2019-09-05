Reviewing The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)’s and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s results

Since The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) are part of the Food – Major Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods Company 24 4.97 N/A 0.63 43.15 Lifeway Foods Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Simply Good Foods Company and Lifeway Foods Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Simply Good Foods Company and Lifeway Foods Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods Company 0.00% 6.8% 5% Lifeway Foods Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -5.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Simply Good Foods Company is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Lifeway Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. The Simply Good Foods Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lifeway Foods Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Simply Good Foods Company and Lifeway Foods Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods Company 0 1 2 2.67 Lifeway Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26.33 is The Simply Good Foods Company’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.2% of Lifeway Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The Simply Good Foods Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.6% of Lifeway Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Simply Good Foods Company -0.51% 9.45% 21.29% 41.68% 64.14% 44.07% Lifeway Foods Inc. 2.71% 2.1% 55.71% 24% -7.84% 81.38%

For the past year The Simply Good Foods Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Lifeway Foods Inc.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods Company beats Lifeway Foods Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.