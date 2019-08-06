Reviewing The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)’s and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company 445 2.59 N/A 11.57 44.34 PolyOne Corporation 30 0.66 N/A 1.86 17.66

Table 1 demonstrates The Sherwin-Williams Company and PolyOne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PolyOne Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Sherwin-Williams Company. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Sherwin-Williams Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PolyOne Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5% PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.28 beta indicates that The Sherwin-Williams Company is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PolyOne Corporation is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Its rival PolyOne Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. PolyOne Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The Sherwin-Williams Company and PolyOne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54 PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s upside potential is 0.70% at a $498.85 average price target. PolyOne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33.67 average price target and a 11.34% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, PolyOne Corporation is looking more favorable than The Sherwin-Williams Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of PolyOne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of PolyOne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39% PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company has stronger performance than PolyOne Corporation

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors PolyOne Corporation.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.