Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s results

Since the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 3.81 N/A -0.92 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.32 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights the Rubicon Project Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the Rubicon Project Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zendesk Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Zendesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Zendesk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s downside potential is -11.50% at a $9 average price target. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential upside is 12.73% and its average price target is $88. The data provided earlier shows that Zendesk Inc. appears more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares. About 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.