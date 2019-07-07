Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

Both the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 5 2.51 N/A -0.92 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1365.63 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see the Rubicon Project Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the Rubicon Project Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0%

Risk and Volatility

the Rubicon Project Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. In other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc. has beta of -0.87 which is 187.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Verb Technology Company Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verb Technology Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

the Rubicon Project Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.19% and an $9 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has 71.31% stronger performance while Verb Technology Company Inc. has -56.89% weaker performance.