Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

Both the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|5
|2.51
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|6
|1365.63
|N/A
|-1.35
|0.00
In table 1 we can see the Rubicon Project Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the Rubicon Project Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.5%
|-14.1%
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|394.1%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
the Rubicon Project Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. In other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc. has beta of -0.87 which is 187.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Verb Technology Company Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verb Technology Company Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
the Rubicon Project Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
the Rubicon Project Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.19% and an $9 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 69.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|-4.91%
|7.58%
|33.68%
|46.56%
|201.42%
|71.31%
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.76%
|-17.67%
|-85.86%
|-60.95%
|-85.76%
|-56.89%
For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has 71.31% stronger performance while Verb Technology Company Inc. has -56.89% weaker performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.