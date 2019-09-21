Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.57 N/A -0.92 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.39 N/A 0.07 44.46

Demonstrates the Rubicon Project Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the Rubicon Project Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.72 shows that the Rubicon Project Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. the Rubicon Project Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, with potential downside of -4.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.