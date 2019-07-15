Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT)’s results

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 2.69 N/A -0.92 0.00 Red Hat Inc. 182 0.00 N/A 2.39 77.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Red Hat Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the Rubicon Project Inc. and Red Hat Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4%

Risk & Volatility

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Red Hat Inc. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Red Hat Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Red Hat Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Red Hat Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 31.00%. Meanwhile, Red Hat Inc.’s average target price is $190, while its potential upside is 1.22%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, the Rubicon Project Inc. is looking more favorable than Red Hat Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of Red Hat Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Red Hat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31% Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than Red Hat Inc.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.