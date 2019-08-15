Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s results

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 3.52 N/A -0.92 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates the Rubicon Project Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.15% and an $9 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.03% are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats the Rubicon Project Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.