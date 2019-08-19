Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s results

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 3.67 N/A -0.92 0.00 Phunware Inc. 25 2.18 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates the Rubicon Project Inc. and Phunware Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phunware Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. the Rubicon Project Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.16% and an $9 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both the Rubicon Project Inc. and Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 17.3% respectively. About 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Phunware Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has 104.02% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.