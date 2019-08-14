Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s results

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|6
|3.57
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Fastly Inc.
|21
|8.19
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 highlights the Rubicon Project Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.5%
|-14.1%
|Fastly Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. Its rival Fastly Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Fastly Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Fastly Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Fastly Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
the Rubicon Project Inc. has an average target price of $9, and a -5.56% downside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both the Rubicon Project Inc. and Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 39.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|2.98%
|14.95%
|21.96%
|76.16%
|160.62%
|104.02%
|Fastly Inc.
|-1.36%
|6.01%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.55%
For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has 104.02% stronger performance while Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.
Summary
Fastly Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.
