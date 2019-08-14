Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s results

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 3.57 N/A -0.92 0.00 Fastly Inc. 21 8.19 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights the Rubicon Project Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. Its rival Fastly Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Fastly Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Fastly Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

the Rubicon Project Inc. has an average target price of $9, and a -5.56% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both the Rubicon Project Inc. and Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 39.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has 104.02% stronger performance while Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.