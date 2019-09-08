Reviewing the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.80 N/A -0.92 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Demonstrates the Rubicon Project Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the Rubicon Project Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 2.14 beta which is 114.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered the Rubicon Project Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

The average target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, with potential downside of -10.36%. Competitively the average target price of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is $4.35, which is potential 7.14% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.