Reviewing The RealReal Inc. (REAL)’s and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s results

Since The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 117 4.31 N/A -11.34 0.00 The Michaels Companies Inc. 10 0.17 N/A 2.02 3.41

In table 1 we can see The RealReal Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The RealReal Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The RealReal Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 5 1 2.14

$24 is The RealReal Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 81.82%. Meanwhile, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.88, while its potential upside is 160.14%. Based on the results shown earlier, The Michaels Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than The RealReal Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The RealReal Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 0%. About 9.77% of The RealReal Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, The Michaels Companies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26%

For the past year The RealReal Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Summary

The Michaels Companies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors The RealReal Inc.