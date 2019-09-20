Reviewing The RealReal Inc. (REAL)’s and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)’s results

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The RealReal Inc.
|105
|5.83
|N/A
|-11.34
|0.00
|Hudson Ltd.
|14
|0.58
|N/A
|0.30
|42.60
Table 1 demonstrates The RealReal Inc. and Hudson Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The RealReal Inc. and Hudson Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hudson Ltd.
|0.00%
|5.2%
|1.6%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The RealReal Inc. and Hudson Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The RealReal Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Hudson Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The RealReal Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 30.64% upside potential. Competitively Hudson Ltd. has an average price target of $19, with potential upside of 53.97%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Hudson Ltd. is looking more favorable than The RealReal Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The RealReal Inc. and Hudson Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 9.77% of The RealReal Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 23.43% of Hudson Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.16%
|-7.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-15.05%
|Hudson Ltd.
|-2.81%
|-8.45%
|-22.69%
|-1.84%
|-21.55%
|-25.48%
For the past year The RealReal Inc. has stronger performance than Hudson Ltd.
Summary
Hudson Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The RealReal Inc.
