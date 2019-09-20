Reviewing The RealReal Inc. (REAL)’s and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)’s results

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 105 5.83 N/A -11.34 0.00 Hudson Ltd. 14 0.58 N/A 0.30 42.60

Table 1 demonstrates The RealReal Inc. and Hudson Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The RealReal Inc. and Hudson Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The RealReal Inc. and Hudson Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The RealReal Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 30.64% upside potential. Competitively Hudson Ltd. has an average price target of $19, with potential upside of 53.97%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Hudson Ltd. is looking more favorable than The RealReal Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The RealReal Inc. and Hudson Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 9.77% of The RealReal Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 23.43% of Hudson Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% Hudson Ltd. -2.81% -8.45% -22.69% -1.84% -21.55% -25.48%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. has stronger performance than Hudson Ltd.

Summary

Hudson Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The RealReal Inc.