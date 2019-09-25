Reviewing The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC)’s and Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s results

The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) are two firms in the Specialized Health Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service Corporation 61 0.52 N/A 0.53 105.37 Phibro Animal Health Corporation 30 1.08 N/A 1.59 19.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Providence Service Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Providence Service Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Phibro Animal Health Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Phibro Animal Health Corporation 0.00% 34.2% 9.9%

Risk and Volatility

The Providence Service Corporation has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Phibro Animal Health Corporation on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Providence Service Corporation. Its rival Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 2 respectively. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Providence Service Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Providence Service Corporation and Phibro Animal Health Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Phibro Animal Health Corporation 2 2 0 2.50

Competitively Phibro Animal Health Corporation has an average price target of $20.5, with potential downside of -7.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.63% of The Providence Service Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Phibro Animal Health Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are The Providence Service Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.44% are Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Providence Service Corporation 5.39% -3.53% -14.84% -12.03% -20.28% -7.13% Phibro Animal Health Corporation 7.53% -1.55% -10.44% 0% -33.98% -3.2%

For the past year The Providence Service Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Phibro Animal Health Corporation.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors The Providence Service Corporation.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also include antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.