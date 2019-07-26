Reviewing The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC)’s and Its Rivals results

The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) is a company in the Specialized Health Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Providence Service Corporation has 98.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.58% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Providence Service Corporation has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Providence Service Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service Corporation 0.00% 0.80% 0.40% Industry Average 11.75% 47.16% 5.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting The Providence Service Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service Corporation N/A 64 71.86 Industry Average 129.61M 1.10B 27.52

The Providence Service Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Providence Service Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Providence Service Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.50 2.45

As a group, Specialized Health Services companies have a potential upside of -4.64%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Providence Service Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Providence Service Corporation 1.57% -2.83% -6.81% -8.23% -9.4% 8.71% Industry Average 5.36% 12.81% 20.09% 49.74% 95.03% 28.49%

For the past year The Providence Service Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Providence Service Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, The Providence Service Corporation’s rivals have 1.36 and 1.21 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Providence Service Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Providence Service Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

The Providence Service Corporation has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Providence Service Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.16 which is 15.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Providence Service Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Providence Service Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors The Providence Service Corporation.