Reviewing The Progressive Corporation (PGR)’s and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s results

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 73 1.46 N/A 5.03 15.41 RLI Corp. 76 4.40 N/A 2.56 32.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. RLI Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to The Progressive Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. The Progressive Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 6.4% RLI Corp. 0.00% 13.7% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

The Progressive Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. RLI Corp.’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Progressive Corporation and RLI Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 RLI Corp. 1 0 0 1.00

$81.43 is The Progressive Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.51%. Competitively RLI Corp. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential downside of -45.81%. The data provided earlier shows that The Progressive Corporation appears more favorable than RLI Corp., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of The Progressive Corporation shares and 91.4% of RLI Corp. shares. About 0.2% of The Progressive Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, RLI Corp. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation 5.41% 7.25% 9.46% 5.89% 25.57% 28.46% RLI Corp. 1.65% 14.75% 21.3% 14.78% 29.18% 21.52%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation was more bullish than RLI Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Progressive Corporation beats RLI Corp.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.