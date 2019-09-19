Reviewing The Progressive Corporation (PGR)’s and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)’s results

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 77 1.25 N/A 5.50 14.74 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 100 2.79 N/A 6.14 17.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Progressive Corporation and Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than The Progressive Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Progressive Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

The Progressive Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. In other hand, Cincinnati Financial Corporation has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Progressive Corporation and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The Progressive Corporation has a 14.01% upside potential and an average price target of $85.71. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $110, while its potential downside is -3.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Progressive Corporation seems more appealing than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.5% of The Progressive Corporation shares and 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. The Progressive Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1.7% are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats The Progressive Corporation.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.