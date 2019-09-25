Reviewing The Progressive Corporation (PGR)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 77 1.27 N/A 5.50 14.74 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,392 2.01 N/A 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Progressive Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Progressive Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Progressive Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Progressive Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

The Progressive Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Progressive Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Progressive Corporation’s average target price is $85.71, while its potential upside is 11.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Progressive Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 20.8% respectively. About 0.3% of The Progressive Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.