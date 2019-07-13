Reviewing The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)’s and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s results

As Money Center Banks companies, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 128 3.86 N/A 10.91 11.79 The Bank of Nova Scotia 54 0.00 N/A 4.97 10.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and The Bank of Nova Scotia. The Bank of Nova Scotia is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.3% The Bank of Nova Scotia 0.00% 13.6% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta indicates that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. The Bank of Nova Scotia on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and The Bank of Nova Scotia Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 0 0 0.00

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s upside potential is 2.86% at a $146.25 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and The Bank of Nova Scotia are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 65.5% respectively. About 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. -2.51% -1.82% 5.93% -4.13% -14.41% 10.07% The Bank of Nova Scotia -1.51% -1.76% -5.99% -1.25% -15.79% 6.12%

For the past year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. was more bullish than The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors The Bank of Nova Scotia.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.