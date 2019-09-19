Reviewing The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)’s and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s results

Since The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 132 3.73 N/A 11.07 12.91 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 35 2.97 N/A 2.21 15.81

Table 1 demonstrates The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Risk & Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.4 beta which makes it 60.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has a 4.26% upside potential and a consensus price target of $147.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 1.11% 2.22% 5.69% 15.56% -1.69% 22.23% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.36% -7.38% 2.97% 6.97% -7.3% 7.53%

For the past year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. was more bullish than Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.