Reviewing The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

Since The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.91 N/A 0.01 405.73 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% are The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.