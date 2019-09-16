Reviewing The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.30 N/A 0.01 405.73 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.78 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares and 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares. Insiders held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. was more bearish than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.