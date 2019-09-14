Reviewing The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s results

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.30 N/A 0.01 405.73 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 0%. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance while Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has 0.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.