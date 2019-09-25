Reviewing The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.70 N/A 0.01 405.73 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Landcadia Holdings II Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.