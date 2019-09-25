Reviewing The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|8
|1.70
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Landcadia Holdings II Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.