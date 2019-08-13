Reviewing The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s results

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.78
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than KBL Merger Corp. IV, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats KBL Merger Corp. IV on 5 of the 9 factors.
