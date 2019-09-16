Reviewing The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)’s results

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.30 N/A 0.01 405.73 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.