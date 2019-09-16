Reviewing The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK)’s and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)’s results

Both The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|8
|1.30
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.