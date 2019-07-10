Reviewing The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS)’s and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s results

This is a contrast between The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 1.04 N/A 0.11 32.09 Wingstop Inc. 75 16.53 N/A 0.75 104.63

Table 1 demonstrates The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Wingstop Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wingstop Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.5% Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3%

Risk & Volatility

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Wingstop Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Wingstop Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wingstop Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Wingstop Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wingstop Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Wingstop Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.71 average price target and a -12.49% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Wingstop Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 0% respectively. About 22.3% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Wingstop Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. -7.11% 12.06% 17.67% 15.74% 53.48% 14.98% Wingstop Inc. -0.86% 2.02% 14.73% 22.05% 61.2% 22.09%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has weaker performance than Wingstop Inc.

Summary

Wingstop Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.