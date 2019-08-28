Reviewing The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS)’s and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s results

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.97 N/A 0.13 24.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.67 N/A 0.44 10.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is currently more expensive than Famous Dave’s of America Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.64 beta indicates that The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is $9, which is potential 97.37% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. had bullish trend while Famous Dave’s of America Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.