Reviewing The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM)’s and KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s results

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) compete against each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New Home Company Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.78 0.00 KB Home 24 0.53 N/A 2.85 9.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3% KB Home 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

The New Home Company Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. KB Home’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The New Home Company Inc. and KB Home Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KB Home 1 1 3 2.60

Meanwhile, KB Home’s consensus target price is $26.4, while its potential upside is 0.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The New Home Company Inc. and KB Home has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 92.6%. Insiders owned 5.3% of The New Home Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, KB Home has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The New Home Company Inc. -4.21% -18.64% -36.75% -44.04% -55.23% -17.4% KB Home 6.06% 5.43% 18.28% 26.79% 1.86% 40.26%

For the past year The New Home Company Inc. has -17.4% weaker performance while KB Home has 40.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors KB Home beats The New Home Company Inc.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.