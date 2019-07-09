Reviewing The Navigators Group Inc. (NAVG)’s and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)’s results

Both The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Navigators Group Inc. 70 0.00 N/A 1.06 65.66 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 152 3.29 N/A 9.96 16.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Navigators Group Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Navigators Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Navigators Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.33 beta means The Navigators Group Inc.’s volatility is 67.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Navigators Group Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Navigators Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 2 1 1 2.25

Meanwhile, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s average price target is $166, while its potential downside is -10.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Navigators Group Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held 5.1% of The Navigators Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Navigators Group Inc. -0.07% -0.21% -0.09% 0.72% 19.01% 0.45% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 3.47% 9.67% 16.11% 33.65% 31.13% 24.87%

For the past year The Navigators Group Inc. has weaker performance than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats The Navigators Group Inc.

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites ocean marine, property and casualty, professional liability, and specialty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments. It provides marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, hull, inland marine, and marine liability insurance products, as well as customs bonds, fishing vessels, transport, war, other marine, protection and indemnity, specie and fine art insurance, and energy liability; and energy and engineering insurance products consisting of onshore and offshore energy, power station, and construction project, property, life sciences, political violence and terrorism, and other property and casualty. The company also offers monoline environmental impairment liability; commercial retail and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; and auto, global package, life sciences, and property insurance products. In addition, it provides directors and officersÂ’ insurance products; and errors and omissions (E&O) insurance products, such as architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate E&O, and other E&O; and other professional liability insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional and management liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. It distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The Navigators Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.