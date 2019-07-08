Reviewing The Navigators Group Inc. (NAVG)’s and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s results

The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Navigators Group Inc. 70 0.00 N/A 1.06 65.66 Everest Re Group Ltd. 228 1.37 N/A 2.45 101.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Navigators Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. Everest Re Group Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Navigators Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Navigators Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Everest Re Group Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Navigators Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Navigators Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 8.4% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

The Navigators Group Inc.’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Everest Re Group Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.33 beta which makes it 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Navigators Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Navigators Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s potential downside is -5.01% and its consensus target price is $241.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Navigators Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned 5.1% of The Navigators Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Navigators Group Inc. -0.07% -0.21% -0.09% 0.72% 19.01% 0.45% Everest Re Group Ltd. 2.63% 9.75% 15.76% 12.22% 9.41% 14.01%

For the past year The Navigators Group Inc. has weaker performance than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats The Navigators Group Inc.

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites ocean marine, property and casualty, professional liability, and specialty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments. It provides marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, hull, inland marine, and marine liability insurance products, as well as customs bonds, fishing vessels, transport, war, other marine, protection and indemnity, specie and fine art insurance, and energy liability; and energy and engineering insurance products consisting of onshore and offshore energy, power station, and construction project, property, life sciences, political violence and terrorism, and other property and casualty. The company also offers monoline environmental impairment liability; commercial retail and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; and auto, global package, life sciences, and property insurance products. In addition, it provides directors and officersÂ’ insurance products; and errors and omissions (E&O) insurance products, such as architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate E&O, and other E&O; and other professional liability insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional and management liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. It distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The Navigators Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.