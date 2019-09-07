Reviewing The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)’s and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s results

The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.41 N/A 1.09 10.26 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 989 4.45 N/A 65.48 16.43

Table 1 demonstrates The National Security Group Inc. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The National Security Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The National Security Group Inc. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

The National Security Group Inc.’s -0.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has a 0.4 beta and it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The National Security Group Inc. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 89.5%. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend while White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 10 of the 9 factors The National Security Group Inc.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.