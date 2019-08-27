Reviewing The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)’s and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)’s results

This is a contrast between The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.43 N/A 1.09 10.26 NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.49 N/A 1.73 9.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NI Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The National Security Group Inc. is presently more expensive than NI Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The National Security Group Inc. and NI Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 22.1%. 8.5% are The National Security Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend while NI Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NI Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors The National Security Group Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.