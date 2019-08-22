Reviewing The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s results

Both The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.43 N/A 1.09 10.26 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 206 1.94 N/A 16328.66 0.01

Demonstrates The National Security Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The National Security Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The National Security Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The National Security Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The National Security Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is $250, which is potential 25.48% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The National Security Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The National Security Group Inc.