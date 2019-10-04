Reviewing The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)’s and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)’s results

The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The National Security Group Inc.
|11
|0.00
|1.16M
|1.09
|10.26
|American Financial Group Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The National Security Group Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The National Security Group Inc.
|10,329,474.62%
|5.8%
|1.9%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.9% of The National Security Group Inc. shares and 0% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. The National Security Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The National Security Group Inc.
|0%
|-7.17%
|-7.17%
|-29.89%
|-25.73%
|-14.37%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-0.27%
|0.51%
|-0.54%
|-0.31%
|0.47%
|1.7%
For the past year The National Security Group Inc. has -14.37% weaker performance while American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance.
Summary
The National Security Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors American Financial Group Inc.
