Reviewing The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)’s and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)’s results

The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 11 0.00 1.16M 1.09 10.26 American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The National Security Group Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 10,329,474.62% 5.8% 1.9% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.9% of The National Security Group Inc. shares and 0% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. The National Security Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. has -14.37% weaker performance while American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance.

Summary

The National Security Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors American Financial Group Inc.