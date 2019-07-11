Reviewing The Mosaic Company (MOS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Agricultural Chemicals company, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Mosaic Company has 81.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.99% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of The Mosaic Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.07% of all Agricultural Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Mosaic Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mosaic Company 0.00% 5.40% 2.70% Industry Average 83.35% 16.84% 3.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing The Mosaic Company and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Mosaic Company N/A 27 15.83 Industry Average 300.42M 360.41M 16.24

The Mosaic Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Mosaic Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mosaic Company 0 4 4 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 2.00 2.52

$33.89 is the consensus price target of The Mosaic Company, with a potential upside of 50.02%. As a group, Agricultural Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 56.53%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that The Mosaic Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Mosaic Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Mosaic Company -4.64% -14.31% -28.82% -37.7% -16.01% -21.88% Industry Average 2.76% 10.93% 36.27% 34.79% 67.98% 43.84%

For the past year The Mosaic Company had bearish trend while The Mosaic Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Mosaic Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The Mosaic Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.34 and has 2.36 Quick Ratio. The Mosaic Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Mosaic Company.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that The Mosaic Company is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Mosaic Company’s competitors have beta of 1.20 which is 19.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Mosaic Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Mosaic Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.