Reviewing The Mosaic Company (MOS)’s and Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)’s results

We are contrasting The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) and Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mosaic Company 27 0.98 N/A 1.44 17.47 Israel Chemicals Ltd. 5 1.25 N/A 0.35 15.50

Table 1 highlights The Mosaic Company and Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Israel Chemicals Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Mosaic Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Mosaic Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Mosaic Company and Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mosaic Company 0.00% 5.4% 2.7% Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Mosaic Company and Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mosaic Company 0 4 5 2.56 Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The Mosaic Company’s upside potential currently stands at 37.76% and an $33.6 average price target. Israel Chemicals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 29.39% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Mosaic Company is looking more favorable than Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of The Mosaic Company shares are held by institutional investors while 8.32% of Israel Chemicals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of The Mosaic Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.26% of Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Mosaic Company 1.45% -0.32% -2.4% -21.06% -15.16% -13.76% Israel Chemicals Ltd. 5.02% 3.42% 5.43% -7.8% 14.05% -3.89%

For the past year The Mosaic Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Summary

The Mosaic Company beats Israel Chemicals Ltd. on 10 of the 12 factors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers. It also manufactures compound fertilizers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium; liquid fertilizers and soluble fertilizers in Spain; slow release and controlled release fertilizers in the Netherlands and the United States; and phosphate-based food additives for livestock in Turkey and Israel. In addition, the company produces bromine out of a solution that is created as a by-product of the potash production process in Sodom, as well as bromine-based products; chlorine-based products in Israel and the United States; and flame retardants and phosphorus based products, as well as extracts salt, magnesia, and chlorine from Dead Sea brine. Further, it purchases clean phosphoric acid and manufactures thermal phosphoric acids, which are used to manufacture downstream products and phosphate salts that are used as a raw material for manufacturing, food additives, hygiene products and flame retardants, and fire extinguishment products. It also manufactures phosphorous derivatives based on phosphorous; specialty products based on aluminum acids; and other raw materials. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.