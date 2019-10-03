Reviewing The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)’s and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)’s results

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 114 1.82 54.47M 5.77 23.30 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 7.29M -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Middleby Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 47,843,653.93% 19.8% 7% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 195,951,939.36% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Middleby Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Middleby Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Middleby Corporation has an average price target of $125, and a 11.89% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Middleby Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.1%. About 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation has weaker performance than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The Middleby Corporation beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.