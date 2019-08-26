Reviewing The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)’s and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s results

Since The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 130 2.05 N/A 5.77 23.30 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.73 N/A 2.81 4.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. GrafTech International Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Middleby Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Middleby Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Middleby Corporation. Its rival GrafTech International Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 1.7 respectively. GrafTech International Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Middleby Corporation and GrafTech International Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Middleby Corporation’s upside potential is 34.63% at a $145 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors The Middleby Corporation beats GrafTech International Ltd.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.