Reviewing The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)’s and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 129 2.23 N/A 5.77 23.30 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.59 N/A 1.19 42.11

Table 1 demonstrates The Middleby Corporation and Flowserve Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flowserve Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Middleby Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Middleby Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Flowserve Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Middleby Corporation and Flowserve Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

The Middleby Corporation has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Flowserve Corporation’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Middleby Corporation are 2 and 0.9. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation has 2.2 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Middleby Corporation and Flowserve Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

$142.5 is The Middleby Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.66%. On the other hand, Flowserve Corporation’s potential upside is 10.01% and its consensus target price is $51. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Middleby Corporation is looking more favorable than Flowserve Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation shares. Comparatively, Flowserve Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation was less bullish than Flowserve Corporation.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Flowserve Corporation.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.