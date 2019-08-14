Reviewing The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)’s and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s results

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 131 2.14 N/A 5.77 23.30 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.20 N/A 2.46 20.31

Table 1 highlights The Middleby Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Donaldson Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Middleby Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Middleby Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Donaldson Company Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7%

Risk & Volatility

The Middleby Corporation’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Donaldson Company Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Middleby Corporation is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Donaldson Company Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Donaldson Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Middleby Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The Middleby Corporation has a 32.07% upside potential and an average price target of $148.33. Competitively the average price target of Donaldson Company Inc. is $49, which is potential 0.00% . Based on the analysts view we can conclude, is looking more favorable than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Middleby Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are The Middleby Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81% Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation was more bullish than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats Donaldson Company Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.