Reviewing The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of The Michaels Companies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Michaels Companies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Michaels Companies Inc. 1,040,677,966.10% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Michaels Companies Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Michaels Companies Inc. 79.82M 8 3.41 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

The Michaels Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Michaels Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Michaels Companies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.09 2.71 2.56

$12.5 is the average price target of The Michaels Companies Inc., with a potential upside of 40.45%. The potential upside of the competitors is 85.32%. Based on the data given earlier, The Michaels Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Michaels Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. has -49.26% weaker performance while The Michaels Companies Inc.’s competitors have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Michaels Companies Inc. are 1.3 and 0.3. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s peers have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

The Michaels Companies Inc. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Michaels Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Michaels Companies Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors The Michaels Companies Inc.