Reviewing The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)’s and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s results

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.31 N/A 0.09 39.54 YY Inc. 73 0.00 N/A 8.23 7.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. YY Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Meet Group Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Meet Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than YY Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5% YY Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

The Meet Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, YY Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Meet Group Inc. and YY Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 YY Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The Meet Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.67, while its potential upside is 122.97%. On the other hand, YY Inc.’s potential upside is 52.69% and its consensus price target is $83.37. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Meet Group Inc. seems more appealing than YY Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Meet Group Inc. and YY Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 64.8%. 2.6% are The Meet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, YY Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. had bearish trend while YY Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

YY Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors The Meet Group Inc.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.