Reviewing The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)’s and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s results

Both The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. 4 1.34 N/A 0.09 39.54 Yelp Inc. 35 2.69 N/A 0.67 52.08

Table 1 demonstrates The Meet Group Inc. and Yelp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Yelp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Meet Group Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Meet Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Yelp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.47 beta indicates that The Meet Group Inc. is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Yelp Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Meet Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Yelp Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Yelp Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Meet Group Inc. and Yelp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 118.52% for The Meet Group Inc. with consensus target price of $7.67. Meanwhile, Yelp Inc.’s consensus target price is $39.33, while its potential upside is 18.07%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Meet Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Yelp Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of The Meet Group Inc. shares and 0% of Yelp Inc. shares. 2.6% are The Meet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Yelp Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. had bearish trend while Yelp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Yelp Inc. beats The Meet Group Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.